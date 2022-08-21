The council has set up an online consultation seeking residents’ views on the proposals for Inch Park and asking about improvements people would like to be included.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s Thriving Green Spaces Project has produced a vision masterplan for regenerating Inch Park, which sets out what could happen in future at the park.

The proposals are on display during an eight-week public consultation to get feedback from the local community and park users.

Work on a draft masterplan has been underway since 2021 with a working group of interested parties devising proposals on the ways in which Inch Park can better serve the community and capitalise on its potential and popularity.

The group includes council staff, representatives from the local community councils, Inch Community Association and community sports clubs who have all worked together to come up with a scheme to improve the area.

Anyone taking part in the consultation will be asked about the overall concept plan, the wider park improvement ideas, opportunities to make the park better for nature and wildlife and proposed new visitor facilities and new café.

They will be asked for their views on the following:

Celebration of Inch’s history – including things such as restoration of the historic Inch House and outbuildings

Activities for all – such as a new all-weather 11-a side sports pitch and facilities and new visitor centre

Accessibility – other improvements to the park including new paths, lighting, entrances and furniture

Play – such as a new play area and facilities for children

Sustainability – creating habitats for wildlife and connecting them to other city areas and using sustainable low/zero carbon heating and power generation.

The masterplan also formed the basis of a Levelling Up Fund bid that the Thriving Green Spaces team have recently submitted to the UK Government. A result on the bid is expected in autumn and, if successful, it will enable the project to proceed immediately to the next stage, detailed design followed by a planning application.

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker, said: “Inch Park is a popular park in the capital and has lots of potential. The proposed masterplan suggests some very exciting ideas and I very much look forward to hearing the feedback. Of course, masterplans give us a vision – but what will actually be possible depends on local support and on funding. Which is why we want to make sure it has everything users and visitors to the park need and we have an accurate account of what residents want to see there.

“The responses we receive will help further develop our masterplan, which funding and resource permitting will form the basis for improvements to Inch Park. I’d urge as many local residents as possible to have their say in this consultation so we can develop a truly community-based proposal.”

Have your say here until 28 September.

