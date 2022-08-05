Almost 90 objections have been lodged by residents, businesses and heritage groups opposed to a 66ft telecom tower being built in a historic conservation area.

Residents are anxiously awaiting a decision by the City of Edinburgh Council on the proposal to install a 5G mast and large three cabinets outside 275 and 277 Portobello High Street.

Described by local MP Tommy Sheppard as “visually intrusive” the mast would stand 23ft higher than the modern apartment block and be located less than five metres from private gardens.

Ward councillor Kate Campbell said she was concerned that proper consideration had not been given for other sites and she does not believe the application meets council policy on a number of grounds.

She said: “There doesn’t appear to be full information about alternative sites that have been explored. Portobello is a conservation area, and so I would expect all options to be explored which would cause the least intrusion on the streetscape.

Local residents Morag Penreigh and Louise Birnie are two of the almost 90 objectors to the mast

“The proposed location is right in front of an existing residential building, it is placed slightly off centre and will tower over the existing building. There is no reference to consideration of landscaping, design or careful siting in relation to the visual impact of the mast in the supporting statement.”

Portobello Amenity Society have also objected, stating: “There would appear to be no consideration by the applicant that this site is within the Portobello Conservation Area and the assessment of other suitable sites seems confusing. For instance, two sites were dismissed as being too close to residential properties. However, the proposed site is similarly close to residential properties.

“The mast will also be a huge visual intrusion and will be seriously detrimental to the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area. All of the properties opposite, nos. 254 to 284 Portobello High Street, a mid-19th century block of shops on the ground floor and flats on the first floor are listed, and the mast will be detrimental to the character and appearance of these listed buildings.”

Other objectors include campaigning community group Action Porty and the Cockburn Association.

