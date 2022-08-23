As part of the PBH Free Fringe where you don’t pay to get in, and the acts don’t pay for the venue, a shoestring budget need not limit your ambition.

Writer/Director Lex Joyce, fellow Director Katherine Armstrong and actors Ewan Little and Archie Beattie are all studying drama at Edinburgh Napier University. Despite their relative inexperience they have produced a thoroughly professional and thought-provoking piece of theatre, exploring what it means to be a “man” in the modern world of social media, sexuality and toxic masculinity.

Lex has written a great script with some genuinely insightful observations and funny moments, and the two lads get fully immersed in their roles exploring the emotions of their characters. The audience will certainly come away thinking about their own behaviour and experiences, as well as being thoroughly entertained. It’s definitely worth spending the time seeking this one out at CC Blooms and you’ll want to reward this young team’s efforts as you leave by sticking some funds in the voluntary donations bucket or tapping your card.

Venue: CC Bloom’s (Venue 171), 23-24 Greenside Place EH1 3AA

Dates: 20th-28th August 2022

Time: 1:45pm (00hrs55)Tickets: Free (No Ticket Required)

