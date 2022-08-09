Liz Lochhead’s gripping retelling of Euripides’s ancient drama takes up residence in the International Festival’s home, The Hub.

This restaging from the National Theatre of Scotland is rich with Liz Lochhead’s poetic, Scots-inflected language. Michael Boyd directs a Scottish company with award-winning actor Adura Onashile in the title role.

Medea has betrayed her family for the man she loves, taken brutal revenge on his enemies, married him, and fled with him to Corinth. Her husband Jason now abandons her to marry the King’s daughter, leaving Medea and their children dangerously exposed in a foreign land.

Her terrifying response will shatter the most fundamental taboo.

Former Makar, or National Poet of Scotland, Lochhead was awarded the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry in 2015. Olivier Award-winner Michael Boyd was the first full-time Artistic Director of Glasgow’s Tron Theatre and Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company for ten years.

Glasgow-based actor, writer and director Adura Onashile brings a visceral intensity to her portrayal of Medea.

Medea is on at The Hub Wed 10 – Sun 28 Aug

For further information and tickets

Medea will be staged with some of the action taking place amongst a standing audience. If you would prefer not to stand for the duration of the show, there are seating options available in the gallery, which can be booked online.

