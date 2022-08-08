From accessible tours to karaoke…

Edinburgh has so much to offer visitors, but if you can’t hear the tour guides it can be a challenge to get the most from the experience.

So Deaf Action has organised tours so deaf people and those with hearing loss can enjoy Edinburgh Castle, The Botanics, Gladstone’s Land and the National Museum’s hit exhibition Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life.

A deaf rave looks a bit like this

There will also be a tour of Deaf Action’s beautiful Albany Street headquarters with an exhibition and chance to hear stories from the Deaf History Scotland archives.

A Night on the Tiles, with Scottish deaf artist Klarissa Webster, is a workshop inspired by the iconography and patterns representing Deaf culture, that explores deaf heritage in Edinburgh through stories, symbolism and the sense that we are all part of something greater.

There will also be a screening of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s theatre production The Coat, which was filmed during lockdown.

And for those who enjoy being part of the action there’s Deaf Karaoke and a pub quiz.

