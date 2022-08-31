The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Council parks staff gathered to mark the retirement of David Dorward, Botanical Services Manager at The City of Edinburgh Council.

Appropriately they gathered at the Floral Clock which David has worked on since 1982 and retired on Wednesday after 45 years with the council.

The Lord Provost presented him with a quaich to mark the four decades of dedicated service.

Botanical Services Manager David Dorward has worked on the design and creation of the Floral Clock in Princes Street Gardens since 1982. He retired today after 45 years with @Edinburgh_CC and was surprised by a visit from the @LordProvostEdin in Princes Street Gardens pic.twitter.com/HXYz8DNHXt — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 31, 2022

David said: “It’s been a pleasure to work in the council’s Parks and Greenspace team and a privilege to work on the floral clock. It’s funny to think after being brought to see it by my mum and dad when I was a child that I would get to work on over 40 of them. I’ve got many highlights but discovering that we’d been awarded with the gold at the Chelsea Flower Show definitely sticks out. I’d very much like to thank my colleagues over the years and look forward to visiting the clock in the years ahead.”

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Each year the iconic clock marks special occasions and events in the heart of the Capital and today we mark our own as David retires from the Council after 44-year career in our parks team.

“Since 1982 David has worked with technical colleagues each year to design and plant the floral clock which, as we can see today, continues to be enjoyed by everyone who passes it.

“It is my pleasure to thank and congratulate David on his career with us in the Council and wish him well in his well-earned retirement.”

David also told The Edinburgh Reporter he will be spending his time in his own garden and admitted that his wife says he forgets to come into the house.

David Dorward retired as Botanical Services Manager with The City of Edinburgh Council after 45 years. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...