Just after midnight the driver of a car appeared to lose control as their car mounted the pavement and collided with buildings at 15-17 Restalrig Road.

Around 15 police and firemen attended the scene.

The vehicle is a black Skoda Fabia with blacked out windows and was still parked kerbside with a ‘police aware’ sticker on it on Thursday morning.

Car involved in collision on Restalrig Road PHOTOS Robin Gauldie

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Thursday, 18 August, 2022, officers were called to Restalrig Road in Edinburgh following the report of a car having collided with a stationary vehicle.

“The driver left the scene prior to emergency services arriving. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and no one has presented as injured following the incident.

“Anyone with information or footage of the incident can call 101, quoting reference 0003 of 18 August, 2022.”

Damage to buildings on Restalrig Road apparently caused by driver of a Skoda Fabia

PHOTOS Robin Gauldie

