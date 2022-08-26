Following a decision made at full council on Thursday the Council Leader, Cammy Day, has written to Mary Alexander, the Deputy Regional Secretary for Unite the Union to clarify his position and that of the council administration.

Cllr Day said that on Thursday the council only approved a decision to think about setting up an emergency task force to clear rubbish from the streets.

Former council leader, and leader of the SNP Group, Cllr Adam McVey, wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “This was shocking. Today Labour agreed to a Tory amendment to use other Council staff to carry out the work of striking workers.”

Cllr Frank Ross the former Lord Provost wrote on Twitter: “Shocked that Labour have agreed to an amendment which authorises the use of non cleansing staff to break the current dispute.”

The Labour council leader has hit back saying that this is “malicious spin” from the opposition councillors in the SNP group.

Cllr Day wrote to Ms Alexander in a letter on Friday: “Councillors agreed to set up an emergency taskforce to consider a number of actions that could potentially be employed to mitigate any risks to public health and/or safety arising from the build up of waste in the city.

“To be absolutely clear, this was listed as an option but there are currently no plans to do this. You have my assurances that, should this be considered, it would be done with the full knowledge and involvement of the unions.

“As I have repeatedly said throughout the dispute, including in yesterday’s debate, I fully respect the right of our colleagues here in Edinburgh and elsewhere to take this strike action and have their voices heard. As a trade union member myself, I have joined the picket lines in support of fair pay for our workforce.”

The letter ended with the council leader committing to ensure that the unions are consulted about the recovery plan following the strike by waste and cleansing staff which is likely to last until 30 August.

Cllr Cammy Day Council Leader

