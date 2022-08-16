Dr Elsie Inglis was born on 16 August 1864.

To commemorate the day the Statue for Elsie Inglis campaign ask that anyone born at the Elsie Inglis Memorial Maternity Hospital at Abbeyhill donate to their crowdfunder to raise the total – even by £158.

Although the fundraising has gone very well there will be a shortfall unless more funds are raised to pay the artist for the commission.

The campaigners also ask that you upload your bonnie baby photos to their Facebook page. (there are already quite a few!) The Elsie Inglis Memorial Maternity Hospital was set up with monies left over from the funding of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals.

The statue will be erected upon The Royal Mile – the first of any woman, although there are a dozen statues of men there.

