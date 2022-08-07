All the way over from Australia, Masters of Choreography is Australia’s leading commercial dance theatre and production company. Headed up by Jennifer and Milo Masters, Masters of Choreography have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in the dance world arena.

This year they are presenting two shows in the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe – ‘Beats on Pointe’ and ‘Wanderlust’.

‘Beats on Pointe’ is a non-stop, fun-filled show for everyone, bringing you an exciting commercial blend of electric entertainment fusing modern and old-school street-dance and ballet.

Featuring a highly talented cast of dance athletes, this is a tightly choreographed show anchoring a dynamic modern story of two opposing dance worlds peppered with breaking, contemporary, acrobatics and captivating dance theatre as well as freestyle acts, singing, moments of well-timed comedy and a thumping soundtrack!

‘Wanderlust’ – hosted by an over-the-top and flirtatious host – delivers a dazzling array of exciting and naughty dance cabaret entertainment with frolicsome performers indulging in mesmerizing song and dance, acro, contortion, fire, pole and aerial acts, plus shameless comedic sketches, fostering oodles of audience interaction with hilarious and cheeky moments.

It’s a mischievous, naughty and utterly wild show! With a killer soundtrack and loaded with comicality, wickedness, killer vocals, hypnotic acts, dashes of nudity, exhilarating dance and so much more… this cheeky dance cabaret expects to leave you breathless and howling with laughter!

‘Beats on Pointe’ is on at Assembly Hall Aug 7-9, 11-14, 16-21, 23-29 at 19:00

‘Wanderlust’ is on at Assembly George Square Gardens August 7-9, 11-14, 16-21, 23-28 at 16:45

Please note – ‘Wanderlust’ contains Audience participation, Nudity, Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing.

Tickets for both shows from edfringe.com

