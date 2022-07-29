Trams already run from every seven minutes between Edinburgh Airport and St Andrew Square but, before and after next week’s Edinburgh International Festival opening event – MACRO at BT Murrayfield – service frequency is being increased to every three minutes.

After the usual last tram at 11:30 pm on 5 August, a special 20-minute service will then be in operation until 1:30 am to make sure festival goers can get back home or their hotel after the free event which marks the start of the 75th Edinburgh International Festival.

Throughout the festival season in August, late-night trams will run every Saturday and Sunday night to help visitors, and local residents, to make the most of a packed programme of concerts and other events.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, commented: “Festival fans will be thrilled to see this spectacular fusion of traditional dance, pop culture, and storytelling that opens this year’s festival, and we want to make it as easy as possible to access the venue that’s right next to the tram stop.

“We are sure the return of late-night services will also prove a real boost for the festival that has been an essential part of the city’s life for three quarters of a century, and the city’s trams will take centre stage when it comes to transporting fans around the city.”

As well as being able to take advantage of the late-night trams, visitors from outside the city can also avoid the hassle and expense of finding a parking spot in the city centre, by leaving their car at Ingliston Park & Ride, which has more than a thousand spaces available, including electric vehicle charging points, and is located just off the A8 Airport Junction on Eastfield Road.

From there they can take the tram to many of the venues hosting festival events, including MACRO which features Australian contemporary circus Gravity & Other Myths and dance-theatre sensation Djuki Mala. Further information about the event can be found here.

Groups travelling together during the festival season can take advantage of the ‘Family Day Tripper’ ticket which is just £7.50 and can be bought online – it offers unlimited tram rides between Ingliston Park & Ride and the city centre for up to two adults as well as up to three children. Adult return tickets, priced at £3.40, can be purchased from platform ticket machines.

Like this: Like Loading...