Safe summer play for kids – tips and health advice

As part of their summer health campaign, ‘Hello Summer,’ NHS 24 are offering advice about what to do if a child hurts themselves while playing outside during the holidays.

Dr Laura Ryan, a GP and NHS 24’s Medical Director said: “We’re halfway through the summer holidays, and as the weather has been so good it has been a great opportunity for young people to play outside and get some exercise. While it is brilliant that they are getting a chance to get some fresh air and stretch their legs, this can also mean there is an increased risk of a wee accident.

“If that happens it is important that you check that there is no serious damage. Ensure that the child is conscious, alert and responding normally. If not, dial 999 and ask for an ambulance.

“Fortunately, most of the time injuries are small and can be soothed by a cuddle to help with the shock and a dose of child-appropriate painkiller such as Calpol if there is any pain. Your local pharmacist will be happy to provide advice on child medications and treating simple injuries yourself.

“If your child continues to be in pain, you can check our health information website NHS inform – there’s lots of information and advice there for you. If you think you need more help, call NHS 24 on 111 and our team can assess what is the most appropriate care for your child. If you need to take them to a minor injuries unit for example, we work in partnership with your local health board to arrange the next steps. This could be a call back from their team or an appointment to visit, which should also lessen any waiting time.

“By following this advice, we hope that many more people will have a happy and stress-free break this summer.”

For more hints and tips on how to stay healthy this summer –https://www.nhsinform.scot/summer

General advice and information on how to stay healthy can be found at www.nhsinform.scot.

