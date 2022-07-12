Franco Manca is celebrating its launch in Stockbridge by offering 50% off all pizzas and salads from the menu, available today only.

The new restaurant follows the success of Franco Manca’s sister site on South St Andrew Street. The city’s top sellers include the classic margherita (No.2) and lightly smoked beechwood salami (No.7).

As well as offering its authentic Neapolitan cuisine, the new restaurant will serve up the views over the Water of Leith in the heart of Stockbridge.

Simone Annette, Area Manager at Franco Manca, said: “Following the success of our Edinburgh debut on south St Andrew Street, we wanted to offer pizza lovers even more choice with the launch of an incredible new location. Our iconic sourdough, unique to Franca Manca, is sure to go down a hit with Deanhaugh Street diners looking to get a slice of authentic Italian pizza. So, if you live in the city, or are just passing through, feel free to drop in and enjoy 50% off our entire menu.”

Franco Manca pizzas are made with slow-rising sourdough, with a mother dough which dates back to the late 18th century, topped with fresh, properly sourced, seasonal ingredients. The dough is made fresh on site, with daily specials on offer, and menu prices starting at just £5.95.

First procured by the pizzeria’s founder, Giuseppe Mascoli, near the city of Naples, the recipe still honours the ingredients and methods that make the age-old style of Neapolitan pizza unique, delicious and world-renowned.

For more information on Franco Manca and other locations, please visit: www.francomanca.co.uk

