Fields in Trust has officially opened voting to decide the UK’s Favourite Parks, with the national charity calling upon the residents of Edinburgh to support their local green spaces.

There are 16 parks in Edinburgh amongt the 364 spaces in the running for the title including Princes Street Gardens, Pilrig Park, Holyrood Park and Inverleith Park.

National Favourites from each of the Home Nations are in the running, and the one with most votes will be crowned the overall winner for 2022.

Having launched the campaign back in 2015, this year there have been more nominations than ever before, demonstrating just how much the nation has grown to appreciate parks over the past few years.

Returning for the first time since 2019, this year’s campaign is the first since the start of the pandemic during which there was a significant rise in visits. Over 350 spaces have been nominated in 2022, with every region in the UK represented on the list.

Saughton Park is being comprehensively restored to former glory

The full list can be found here, but the nominated parks in Edinburgh and the surrounding area are:

Blackford Hill

Corstorphine Hill Park and Nature Reserve

Figgate Park

Holyrood Park

Inverleith Park

Lauriston Castle Park

Leith Links

Lochend Park

Montgomery Street Park

Pilrig Park

Pittencrieff Park

Princes Street Gardens

Saughton Park

Seven Acre Park

Silverburn Park

Spylaw Park

Starbank Park

The Meadows (Edinburgh)

The person who nominated Princes Street Gardens shared: “I may be biased as a proud life-long Edinburger, but the Princes Street Gardens are a city treasure and this can be seen in the appreciation and recognition that the park has received worldwide.”

Whilst the supporter of Starbank Park said: “Starbank Park is a wonderful community walled garden park with panoramic views over the Firth of Forth. It is maintained by a special group of volunteers who work hard to make the park so breathtakingly beautiful and an oasis of calm in the busy city of Edinburgh.”

Research commissioned by the charity has revealed that local parks are in the top five attributes that influence people when considering where to live, surpassing libraries, theatres, pubs, and restaurants. A further 32% of people surveyed found it very important that a park or green space was within the local proximity when relocating.

Chief Executive of Fields in Trust, Helen Griffiths, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see that hundreds of parks and green spaces have been nominated up and down the country. It is incredibly heartening to hear the individual stories of significance for these spaces and this process has only emphasised the collective importance of having natural areas in our communities.

“As an organisation, we have worked for over a century to protect parks and green spaces, and there have never been such huge financial and development pressures threatening them. Now, it is up to all of us to prevent this cycle of disappearance and decline.

“We look forward to seeing the votes roll in over the next six weeks. In that time, I urge everyone in Edinburgh to vote for their local parks and green spaces. This advocacy and support is so important to demonstrate the importance of local parks, and by voting for yours, you can send a message to show just how valued they truly are.”

Voting is now open and will be live until 18 August. To vote for your local park, visit www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks/nominations

