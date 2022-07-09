It was a beautiful sunny evening and Scottish band Deacon Blue were heard getting ready hours in advance before taking to the stage at Edinburgh Castle, sending out photos from rehearsals earlier in the day on their Facebook page.

In contrast to the 2017 event at the castle when the heavens opened, this was the perfect night for an outdoor concert.

In the first concert in the Castle Concerts series and supported by Tide Lines, the group were on stage just around 8.30pm and played to a welcoming and sell out crowd with well known tracks for the fans to sing along to.

Other Castle Concerts coming up include Texas on 14 July, and Elbow on 15 July. Tickets here.

Castle Concert – Deacon Blue 09/07/2022Pic shows: Deacon Blue perform at Edinburgh Castle.Credit: Ian Jacobs

