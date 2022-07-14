The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival is back for 2022, ready to present a fully live festival setting the dial to 10 with over 130 concerts, curated programmes, free events and a jazz school.

With a diverse and innovative programme showcasing the incredible music coming out of Scotland as well as some of the best international talent, the 2022 programme will entertain, excite, and stimulate with music ranging from 1920s traditional jazz to the here and now.

From Fri 15 – Sun 24 July, the festival will feature:

More than 130 events taking place across the city

20 livestreamed and pre-recorded concerts, including an exclusive from SFJazz

Mardi Gras – a celebration of music live from the Grassmarket

23 concerts supported by the Scottish Government’s EXPO fund

Edinburgh Napier University Jazz Summer School

No other festival covers jazz and blues, across all the styles, with such depth and quality, and so many unique events. John Scofield, Yazz Ahmed, Mud Morganfield and cover artist Nubya Garcia are just a few of the names within this year’s programme who are set to bring their unparalleled artistry to stages across the city.

On top of the programme of concerts is the welcome return of the much-loved Mardi Gras. This free event brings non-stop entertainment and a party atmosphere to Edinburgh’s Grassmarket as a host of bands perform on multiple stages.

Chair of Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, Councillor Jason Rust says: “I am delighted that the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival is back with a programme that offers something for everyone at iconic venues across the city. I hope you will enjoy some new faces to the festival as well as welcoming back some old friends.

“I am proud to see us celebrating the history of the artform in Edinburgh while supporting the brightest and best young talent in Scotland. I am also thrilled that we will continue to build on the hard work of the past two years by presenting a new digital hub which will stream concerts online for those who cannot attend in person.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival’s safe return to a packed ten-day festival of music at venues across Edinburgh is an exciting moment for the sector and for audiences.

“I am proud that £120,000 of support from the Scottish Government’s Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund will allow the festival to stage world premieres and new collaborations, and support young musicians as they take their first steps onto the international stage.

“The 2022 programme shows the breadth of ambition within the sector in Scotland and raises the profile of our gifted musicians to audiences in Edinburgh, around Scotland and internationally with online concerts that will be enjoyed by audiences across the world.”

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival runs from 15-24 July 2022.

For full event details see: https://edinburghjazzfestival.com

