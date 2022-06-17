Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, has arrived at Thirlestane Castle in readiness for this weekend’s event.

The Flying Scot has returned home for Scotland’s biggest new motoring event, the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic – presented by Rolex, taking place this weekend 18 and 19 June.

Set to be a thrilling weekend for avid motorsport fans and families, the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic will celebrate the three-time Formula 1 World Champion.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE pictured with Edward Maitland-Carew.who has organised the event at his family home, Thirlestane Castle. PHOTO PHIL WILKINSON

There will be exhilarating live motorsport up the Castle’s driveway including a Red Bull F1 car; hundreds of memorabilia – cars, race suits and trophies – from Sir Jackie’s memorable career, a display of more than 1,200 veteran, vintage and classic cars from the Borders Vintage Automobile Club on Sunday to mark its 50th anniversary plus a range of food, drink and retail.

Visitors will get the chance to see Sir Jackie drive the Matra up the sprint on both days, as well as autograph signings and interviews from the race track podium.

He will drive in the car which led him to his first Formula 1 World Championship in 1969, giving visitors the chance to watch him live and snap a picture of the Flying Scot, one of Scotland’s top sporting icons.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE pictured with Edward Maitland-Carew.who has organised the event at his family home, Thirlestane Castle with his iconic 1969 Matra MS-80 02 which powered him to his first Formula 1 title. PHOTO PHIL WILKINSON

The event is being held in aid of Race Against Dementia, a global charity set up by Sir Jackie Stewart to raise vital funds for research into a cure for dementia, a disease which impacts 50 million people worldwide including his beloved wife, Helen.

The front lawn of the Castle will host memorabilia from Sir Jackie Stewart OBE’s prestigious career including a stunning display of cars driven throughout his career including his Formula 1 cars.

Elsewhere, the Borders Vintage Automobile Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary by bringing more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles.

The event will showcase the best of Scotland’s culture, from local produce in the food and retail village, to arts and crafts, as well as activities for children of all ages including kart simulators, rides, games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampolines and more.

Tickets start at £20 for adults and £15 for concessions, with kids under 12 able to attend the event for free.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, visit: www.sirjackiestewartclassic.com/tickets Tickets also available on the gate.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE is seen outside Thirlestane Castle in the Scottish Borders with his iconic 1969 Matra MS-80 02 which powered him to his first Formula 1 title. PHOTO PHIL WILKINSON

Like this: Like Loading...