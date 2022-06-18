Guest house Caddon View in Innerleithen is on the market. An award-winning home away from home it is a detached villa, with eight ensuite letting bedrooms, and set in private gardens. It enjoys a convenient location close to the Borders main road network.

Included in the sale is a two storey detached three bedroom house, to the rear of the main property currently used by the owners. The property also includes a resident’s lounge along with Café Sitooterie, a licensed café with outdoor seating area popular with locals and cyclists passing through the village.

Stuart Drysdale said: “The detached owner’s or manager’s accommodation makes Caddon View an ideal lifestyle opportunity for a couple or for a multiple site operator. Innerleithen, and the surrounding Tweed Valley, is a mecca for cyclists and walkers. Plans are proceeding for a Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in Innerleithen with the UK Government injecting £19 million into the project. This will build upon the trail centres already provided at Glentress and Innerleithen, providing some of the best trail centre biking in Scotland. It’s a huge draw.”

Current owners of the business, Steve and Lisa Davies, have operated Caddon House for over fifteen years and are now looking towards semi-retirement, with a family holiday their first priority.

Steve Davies said: “We’ve really enjoyed running this business for the past fifteen years. Before doing this we both had jobs in the healthcare industry, though we had some experience in the hospitality trade at different times. We’re glad we followed our dream to do this, and would encourage others to do the same. Whilst we have been here Caddon View has won Guest House of the Year, and Scottish Borders Guest House of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards. We also picked up Scottish ‘Friendliest B&B of the Year’ at the AA Awards just before the pandemic hit. We’ll miss the many friends that customers have become.”

Lisa Davies said: “Innerleithen is now really blossoming, at least partially on the back of the mountain bike boom. The town recently hosted the UK leg of the Enduro World Series, and next year Glentress, just along the road, will host the UCI Word Cup.

“In addition to the mountain bike innovation centre there are also plans for a Trail Lab and bike park, promoting mountain biking even further. It’s really exciting for the area.”

Drysdale and Company are marketing the business jointly with new residential agency, Rio Residential. The asking price is offers over £795,000.

For all enquiries contact Stuart at Drysdale & Company at stuart@drysdaleandcompany.co.uk or call 01786 820 301.

www.drysdaleandcompany.co.uk

