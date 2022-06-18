Edinburgh Bus Users’ Group (EBUG) campaigns for Edinburgh’s bus passengers and services. It provides a voice for bus users, aiming to protect and improve Edinburgh’s bus network.

Over the past year, EBUG has:

completed ‘Bus Stop Audits’ reflecting concerns about the variable quality of bus

stops across Edinburgh.

run ‘election events’ focussing on the Council elections and what they mean for bus users

highlighted missed opportunities to secure funding for the bus network

encouraged take-up of the under-22s ‘bus pass’

EBUG’s AGM is at 6pm, Thursday 30 June in the Quaker Meeting House, Victoria Terrace. Just 20 minutes of business, then it will be over to Jess Pepper of lovemybus, a campaign promoting bus use.

AGM papers are available at https://edinburghbususers.group

Capacity at the Meeting House is now 60. Priority will be given to.EBUG members – sign up online https://edinburghbususers.group – or email EBUG Photo: Stacey from lovemybus in action

