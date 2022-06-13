The Edinburgh International Film Festival will launch its programme on 20 July but with the Screen Saver Film Pass there is a 48-hour priority booking window before tickets go on general sale on 22 July.

The pass offers 10 tickets for the price of 8 with a full price of £96 and Concessions at £72, and access to priority booking for main features, shorts programmes, and retrospectives which all bring the world to Edinburgh in many different, unexpected and thrilling ways.

Tickets purchased using the Screen Saver Pass can be shared with film-loving friends and family – meaning everyone can explore EIFF’s new upcoming programme. Please see Terms and Conditions below for further details.

Eilidh Macleod, Marketing Manager for EIFF, said: As the countdown to EIFF begins, we’re inviting you to see the world through film with us. Our new Screen Saver Pass helps you, your friends and family experience more of one of the world’s best film festivals. Our brilliantly curated programme of films and events is taking shape and we can’t wait to celebrate our 75th anniversary with you all in a few short months.”

https://www.edfilmfest.org.uk/screen-saver-pass for more information on Screen Saver

Edinburgh International Film Festival 2022 programme launches on 20th July 2022. Edinburgh International Film Festival runs from 12th to 20thAugust 2022.

Screen Saver Pass Terms & Conditions:

Tickets purchased using the Screen Saver Pass can be shared with friends and family or used for group booking. Access to the priority festival booking period is only available to the account holder that Screen Saver Pass is assigned to. The pass can be used for multiple events, or multiple tickets can be purchased for one event. Excludes opening and closing galas and other special events. Screen Saver Passes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer (like bundles). Screen Saver pass is only valid for EIFF 2022 and no refund is available in part or whole for unused tickets or passes. Screen Saver Pass will automatically apply to all eligible tickets in your basket but you can unassign Screen Saver pass from specific tickets at the basket stage of checkout. We cannot adjust tickets after purchase has been completed.

Like this: Like Loading...