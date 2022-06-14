Eddie’s Seafood Market has landed a massive 150kg Bluefin Tuna which was farmed in Spanish coastal waters.

Eddie’s owner, Campbell Mickel, will put on his chef’s hat to offer some advice to customers on how best to cook the fish.

He said: “Bluefin Tuna has a luxurious, delicious fatty meat. It has a juicy, delectable flavour from its incredible marbling quality. It is prized by sashimi chefs and high-end restaurants the world over.”

Eddie’s is open until 4pm on Tuesday.



Eddie’s Seafood Market

7 Roseneath Street, Edinburgh EH9 1JH info@eddiesseafood.co.uk Tel 0131 229 4207

