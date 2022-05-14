Scottish Cup Final: men: Western 6, Hillhead 0 (at Peffermill, Edinburgh)

Western triumphed in the Scottish Cup for the tenth time in their history to complete the Grand Slam having previously won the indoor title and the Premiership for the first time in 18 years.

And they achieved that with an unbeaten record in all competitions, a feat the club understand has never been done before.

Andrew McConnell netted a double with singles from Fraser Calder, Fraser Moran, Callum Duke and Adam McKenzie in a 6-0 victory over Glasgow rivals Hillhead who were playing in their first ever final.

And the Auchenhowie men dominated the later part of the game at Peffermill, Edinburgh.

The scoreline could have been greater had Ewan Campbell not pulled off several top saves in the Hillhead goal.

Vishal Marwaha, Western’s coach, said: “We believe we are the first time to have gone unbeaten in an entire season and the guys have really stepped up this year.

“We won tight games when previously we may have lost them and we found a way, like being 3-0 down to Clydesdale at half-time and winning 6-3 and being behind against Grange at home and winning 7-2.

“This was a solid team effort, not down to three or four individuals and we’ll celebrate with a meal and then get back to training on Monday for the EuroHockey Club Trophy II in Geneva from June 3 to 6.”

Like this: Like Loading...