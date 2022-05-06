Scotland women’s head coach Chris Duncan aims to continue the good work when they play Wales back-to-back in uncapped matches this weekend.



Duncan’s squad won two of three matches against a strong Irish side in Belfast last weekend as they continue their build-up for the Commonwealth Games in July and the EuroHockey Championship qualifiers in France in August with the double-header at Bowdon Hockey Club in Altrincham.



The University of Edinburgh provide four players and Edinburgh club side Watsonians, who won the women’s league title recently for the first time, have three players included.



The playcaller, who is also director of hockey at The Edinburgh Academy, said: “The Test series against Ireland was really positive and we scored 11 goals in three games against a side ranked No 12 in the world, six places above us, now we want to continue to develop as a squad and games against Wales provide another challenge.”



Wales are ranked No 23 in the world and the games are at 16:30 on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

SCOTLAND: Amy Costello, Eve Pearson, Jess Ross, Katie Robertson (The University of Edinburgh), Becky Ward (Western Wildcats),Bronwyn Shields, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western), Charlotte Watson (Loughborough University), Ellie Wilson, Emily Dark, Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians HC), Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon), Heather McEwan (Royal Victory, Belgium), Jennifer Eadie, Nicki Cochrane (Wimbledon), Jess Buchanan (Athletic Terrassa, Spain), McKenzie Bell (Uddingston HC), Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster)

PICTURE: Scotland women in training at Fettes College, Edinburgh, recently



