On Sunday 22 May, the leading men’s charity, Movember, in partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will return to cities all over the UK, including Edinburgh, with their unique, mass motorbike event.

Focused on raising awareness of prostate cancer and helping people make meaningful connections, motorcyclists in more than 700 cities globally, will ride through the streets on the same day.

There are at least 50 rides in the UK and with hundreds of riders impeccably dressed in style, many riding classic motorbikes or scooters, this event should be something to see.

Sam is the top fundraiser in Edinburgh so far, with a total of more than £25,000 and the public is encouraged to line the streets to show support and raise funds for men’s health.

The motorcyclists will assemble at the Triumph showroom on Peffermill Road from 8am and will set off at 11am.

