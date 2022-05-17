On Monday night the People’s Postcode Lottery (PPL) Gala event held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre recognised Welsh Rugby star and HIV campaigner, Gareth Thomas, as this year’s Postcode Hero.

Gareth was recognised for his work in tackling the stigma around HIV and also received a cheque for £250,000 for the Terence Higgins Trust the UK’s leading HIV and sexual health charity.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions internationalist said: “I am ecstatic to have received this year’s Postcode Hero award and to be presented with a cheque on behalf of Terrence Higgins Trust for £250,000 is phenomenal.

“I am an openly gay man and openly live with HIV and I am passionate about campaigning for both, but I will stand up for anyone who is facing any type of discrimination.

“Some people might think that shows courage, but I don’t see it that way. It is just the right and just thing to do and I will always be an ally for those that need it the most.”

Clara Govier, Managing Director of People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The annual Postcode Hero award is designed to highlight the achievements of truly extraordinary individuals who share our vision of a fairer, healthier, greener world and who are working to make it a reality.

“By playing and winning together, our four million players across Britain are raising vital funds for a wide range of charities and changing lives for the better.”

Ian Green, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “It’s brilliant to see Gareth honoured as this year’s Postcode Hero in recognition of all he’s done and continues to do to update public perceptions of what it means to live with HIV today.

“We’re incredibly grateful to both Gareth and the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for this funding, which will help ensure our continued support for people living with and affected by HIV and to challenge the stigma still surrounding the virus. We’ve come a long way in the fight against HIV over the last 40 years – but it’s not over.”

People’s Postcode Lottery’s annual Charity Gala is a celebration of the achievements of the good causes which have received funds raised by players. It is attended by charity representatives and lottery winners.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £900 million for charities and good causes working across Britain and beyond.

