West Pilton Park was the place to be on Saturday when local people put on the North Edinburgh Community Festival.

Local bands such as Yer Local Bams played on the main stage and children enjoyed activities like face painting, art, bike obstacle courses and activities in the Children and Families marquee. There were 52+ stalls featuring local organisations providing information about their work and activities.

With food vans offering complimentary food there was also a sit down community lunch inside the West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre.

PHOTOS courtesy of North Edinburgh Community News

Like this: Like Loading...