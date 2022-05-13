A men’s 4-Nations tournament featuring Scotland, Ireland, Wales and USA will be held at Uddingston on 29 June to 3 July as a test event ahead of the men’s EuroHockey qualifiers, also at Uddingston, from August 24 to 27.

Scottish Hockey bosses confirm that spectators can watch free and the event is part of the build-up for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July where the Blue Sticks face Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan in Pool A. At the EuroHockey qualifiers the Scots play Wales, Switzerland and Gibraltar for a place in the EuroHockey Championships.

Scottish Hockey CEO Barry Cawte (pictured) said: “This is a great learning opportunity ahead of the qualifiers in August and it is an exciting chance for people who may never have experienced international hockey.

Allan McGill, president of Uddingston Hockey, said: “This is fantastic and gives the club and the community of Lanarkshire another international tournament to look forward to.”

