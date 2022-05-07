In Colinton and Fairmilehead there are three councillors who have been elected. Two of those elected in 2017 stood again, Scott Arthur and Jason Rust, but one, the Conservatives’ Phil Doggart, moved to Liberton and Gilmerton.

In this ward the former Scottish Government minister, Marco Biagi, stood for election and has become an SNP councillor but politically there was no change in this ward.

The electorate totals 19,454

Votes cast 11,540

Turnout 59.3%

Cllr Scott Arthur was re-elected in Colinton/Fairmilehead Ward and Marco Biagi returned to politics as a councillor

The 2022 results are as follows:

Name Political party Stage elected Scott Arthur Labour 1 Marco Biagi SNP 7 Jason Rust Conservative 5

These are the candidates who stood in Colinton/Fairmilehead Ward

Scottish Labour Party – ARTHUR, Scott

Scottish National Party (SNP) – BIAGI, Marco

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – CUTHBERT, Neil

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – LUCAS, Richard Crewe

Scottish Green Party – MCCABE, Helen

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – RUST, Jason

Scottish Liberal Democrats – SPENCE, Louise Watson

2017 results

Scott Arthur – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage four

Phil Doggart – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage six

Jason Rust – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one

Electorate: 19,085

Votes cast:11,490

Turnout: 60.2%

Final position of the parties in Edinburgh at the 2022 election

