In Colinton and Fairmilehead there are three councillors who have been elected. Two of those elected in 2017 stood again, Scott Arthur and Jason Rust, but one, the Conservatives’ Phil Doggart, moved to Liberton and Gilmerton.
In this ward the former Scottish Government minister, Marco Biagi, stood for election and has become an SNP councillor but politically there was no change in this ward.
- The electorate totals 19,454
- Votes cast 11,540
- Turnout 59.3%
The 2022 results are as follows:
|Name
|Political party
|Stage elected
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|1
|Marco Biagi
|SNP
|7
|Jason Rust
|Conservative
|5
These are the candidates who stood in Colinton/Fairmilehead Ward
- Scottish Labour Party – ARTHUR, Scott
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – BIAGI, Marco
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – CUTHBERT, Neil
- Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – LUCAS, Richard Crewe
- Scottish Green Party – MCCABE, Helen
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – RUST, Jason
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – SPENCE, Louise Watson
2017 results
- Scott Arthur – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage four
- Phil Doggart – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage six
- Jason Rust – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one
Electorate: 19,085
Votes cast:11,490
Turnout: 60.2%