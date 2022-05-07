In this ward there are four councillor positions and one of those elected in 2017, Donald Wilson, stepped down after a long council career including a spell as Lord Provost.

Ashley Graczyk who has represented her local area most ably was first elected as a Conservative councillor at the last election, but resigned the whip and is now standing for re-election as an Independent. It is very difficult to be elected without the benefit of party backing, and Ms Graczyk was not returned as a councillor.

Instead the large proportion of first preference votes – 23% – went to school nurse, Ross McKenzie. He told The Edinburgh Reporter: “I want to use the position to amplify the voices of local residents, whose interests are too often ignored in favour of developers, landlords and big business.”

Ross McKenzie, Labour. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
  • The electorate totals
  • Votes cast
  • Turnout

FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE

The 2022 results are as follows:

NamePolitical PartyStage elected
Denis DixonSNP6
Catherine FullertonSNP5
Dan HeapGreen8
Ross McKenzieLabour1

These are the candidates who stood in Sighthill/Gorgie Ward:

  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – DIXON, Denis
  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – FULLERTON, Catherine
  • Independent – GRACZYK, Ashley
  • Scottish Green Party – HEAP, Dan
  • Alba Party for independence – HENRY, David
  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HOOLEY, Mark
  • Scottish Labour Party – MCKENZIE, Ross
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – SCOBIE, Devin
Ross McKenzie who won 23% of the first preference votes

2017 results

  • Denis Dixon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage nine
  • Catherine Fullerton – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage four
  • Ashley Graczyk- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage four
  • Donald Wilson – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage seven

Electorate: 21,885
Votes cast: 8,712
Turnout: 39.8%

