In this ward there are four councillor positions and one of those elected in 2017, Donald Wilson, stepped down after a long council career including a spell as Lord Provost.
Ashley Graczyk who has represented her local area most ably was first elected as a Conservative councillor at the last election, but resigned the whip and is now standing for re-election as an Independent. It is very difficult to be elected without the benefit of party backing, and Ms Graczyk was not returned as a councillor.
Instead the large proportion of first preference votes – 23% – went to school nurse, Ross McKenzie. He told The Edinburgh Reporter: “I want to use the position to amplify the voices of local residents, whose interests are too often ignored in favour of developers, landlords and big business.”
The 2022 results are as follows:
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Denis Dixon
|SNP
|6
|Catherine Fullerton
|SNP
|5
|Dan Heap
|Green
|8
|Ross McKenzie
|Labour
|1
These are the candidates who stood in Sighthill/Gorgie Ward:
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – DIXON, Denis
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – FULLERTON, Catherine
- Independent – GRACZYK, Ashley
- Scottish Green Party – HEAP, Dan
- Alba Party for independence – HENRY, David
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HOOLEY, Mark
- Scottish Labour Party – MCKENZIE, Ross
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – SCOBIE, Devin
2017 results
- Denis Dixon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage nine
- Catherine Fullerton – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage four
- Ashley Graczyk- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage four
- Donald Wilson – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage seven
Electorate: 21,885
Votes cast: 8,712
Turnout: 39.8%