In this ward there are four councillor positions and one of those elected in 2017, Donald Wilson, stepped down after a long council career including a spell as Lord Provost.

Ashley Graczyk who has represented her local area most ably was first elected as a Conservative councillor at the last election, but resigned the whip and is now standing for re-election as an Independent. It is very difficult to be elected without the benefit of party backing, and Ms Graczyk was not returned as a councillor.

Instead the large proportion of first preference votes – 23% – went to school nurse, Ross McKenzie. He told The Edinburgh Reporter: “I want to use the position to amplify the voices of local residents, whose interests are too often ignored in favour of developers, landlords and big business.”

Ross McKenzie, Labour. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The electorate totals

Votes cast

Turnout

FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE

The 2022 results are as follows:

Name Political Party Stage elected Denis Dixon SNP 6 Catherine Fullerton SNP 5 Dan Heap Green 8 Ross McKenzie Labour 1

These are the candidates who stood in Sighthill/Gorgie Ward:

Scottish National Party (SNP) – DIXON, Denis

Scottish National Party (SNP) – FULLERTON, Catherine

Independent – GRACZYK, Ashley

Scottish Green Party – HEAP, Dan

Alba Party for independence – HENRY, David

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HOOLEY, Mark

Scottish Labour Party – MCKENZIE, Ross

Scottish Liberal Democrats – SCOBIE, Devin

Some of the SNP candidates we caught up with at Portobello today. All in positive mood with a visit from @NicolaSturgeon pic.twitter.com/5qvDv3oURJ — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 1, 2022

Ross McKenzie who won 23% of the first preference votes

2017 results

Denis Dixon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage nine

Catherine Fullerton – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage four

Ashley Graczyk- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage four

Donald Wilson – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage seven

Electorate: 21,885

Votes cast: 8,712

Turnout: 39.8%

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...