Name Paul Penman

Political Party – Authentic Independent

Ward – City Centre

I have lived and worked in the Edinburgh city centre for forty-two years and I have never seen this city in such a depressing state.

The Old Town, the jewel in Edinburgh’s crown resembles an open-air public toilet saturated with graffiti. It is utterly shameful.

I served as a community councillor on the Edinburgh Old Town Community Council since 2018 as both Secretary and Treasurer so I see up close the workings of the council and its failings. Is it really too much to ask that the council uses the money from our council tax payments to do the things that they were elected to do, for example, empty the bins, sweep the streets, get rid of graffiti, and ensure the free flow of traffic, fix roads and pavements?

So far they have squandered £1 billion on their tram vanity project and £5 million on spaces for cyclists. What else could they have spent our money on instead? Perhaps housing, schools, roads, buses?

I would urge the voters of the City Centre Ward to elect me on 5 May so that I can tell Edinburgh Council, loud and clear, exactly what we all think and want without having to be constrained by party politics.

I will support the right of women and girls to feel safe and secure in single-sex spaces. I will not tolerate any attempt by the next council to impose same-sex toilets and showers on our schools.

