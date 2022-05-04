Colin Fox is the Scottish Socialist Party candidate for Liberton and Gilmerton, and believes that by campaigning on Princes Street four days a week, every week, he knows what people in Edinburgh want. And he is convinced that this election is all about the cost of living crisis.

He said: “I’ve been round the doors in Gilmerton and Liberton and people say their main concern is the cost of gas and electricity. They can’t afford to pay for it.”

Fox is no stranger to politics, as he was elected to Holyrood in 2003 as a Lothians MSP at the same time as Tommy Sheridan was elected to represent Glasgow. The Scottish Socialist Party then had six MSPs at Holyrood.

Now he is attempting to make a comeback in local politics hoping to bring all of his experience to bear in the City Chambers.

Colin Fox, Scottish Socialist Party. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

