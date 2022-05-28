It will be be five years this Tuesday since Zhi Min Soh died while cycling at the West End.

People from all over Edinburgh are invited to join a vigil to remember the 23 year-old student at 6pm on 31 May 2022.

The group of cyclists and others will observe a minute’s silence, lay flowers and play music at the ghost bike memorial. This is a white painted bike attached to the railings next to the tram tracks at the West End where a mini bus collided with the cyclist.

The vigil has been organised by the InfraSisters who campaign for safe cycling infrastructure for women and girls. The group wants to emphasise the need for the council to implement Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable travel for all.

Hayley Weetman, an organiser of the vigil, said: “No family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one like this. We want to let Zhi Min’s family know we care, and that this mustn’t happen to anyone else. We are urging all Edinburgh councillors to support a Vision Zero strategy in the city as a matter of urgency.”

Dave duFeu, of Spokes Lothian, said: “The tragic and unnecessary death of Zhi Min Soh remains high in our consciousness and a blot on the city. Five years later the Council has made some minor improvements, such as advance cycle traffic lights, but we still await, and are still pushing for, the promised physical redesigns at the West End junction and other tramline crash blackspots.”

Everyone is welcome to join the peaceful vigil, and may bring flowers if desired. The event has the family’s blessing, and photographs will be sent to them.

Like this: Like Loading...