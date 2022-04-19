Wiff Waff Wednesday, the popular and long running social ping pong event returns, as a one-off on Saturday 23 April 2022.

Until the pandemic, Wiff Waff Wednesday had run for almost a decade and was a consistently lively and engaging social event. For one night only, the Out the Blue Drill Hall on Dalmeny Street will be hosting a Scribble v Wiff Waff charity night, with all proceeds going to Carers Trust.

The name Wiff Waff or Whiff Whaff was one of the original brand names (along with ping pong and gossima) associated with the then parlour game that we now know as table tennis. Johnny Gailey and Frank Shields were the initial instigators of the event with Lindsay Isaacs taking a prominent role in more recent years. Around them a whole gaggle of Wiff Waff Wednesday regulars would muck in with setting up the tables and maintaining the special ethos of the event.

Wiff Waff Wednesday is characteristic of contemporary Leith with a great mix of ages and nationalities. It was common for there to be up to 80 people attending. The event has always been community driven, with the sporting aspect very much secondary. The emphasis was always on ‘friendship before competition’, the mantra of the event. However, around the time of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Wiff Waff secured funding and put on regular coaching sessions for juniors. In the year prior to the games they ran weekly classes at Leith Primary and Leith Academy. It was a great way to give youngsters a taste for what is, at the top level, a fast and exciting sport.

In 2016, one of these youngsters took on all comers on a table set up at the east end of Princes Street. Another example of Wiff Waff Wednesday’s promotion of the sport. They have demonstrated the democratic character of the game, accessible to all. It shows that it’s a sport that can be enjoyed at any level and for those of varying physical ability. This was in line with the Out the Blue philosophy of Edinburgh becoming a ‘creative, participative city in which everyone is able to access the spaces and resources they require to pursue their own creativity, no matter who they are and what form it may take’.

Saturday 23 April will be a top night of table tennis, doodling, food, drink and music, with DJ sets from Richie Havers and the Wiff Waff DJs.

Free play on the tables and no-pressure doodling challenges, 4-8pm. Friendly knock-out TT tournament, 8.30pm.

All ages and doodling/table tennis abilities welcome.

Venue entry: £5, under 18s – £3, carers – free. Plus £2 to enter the competition and have a shot at the title.

