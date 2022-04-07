Filming of the new feature film Borderland will take place at the Calton Road entrance to Waverley Station on Sunday.

The reason that the film company want people to know is that it is going to involve a mock explosion and some gunfire. Letting people know about this ahead of filming might mean that people will not be alarmed, and will also give people a chance to choose an alternative route into the station if they want to avoid any possible delays.

The City of Edinburgh Council has approved the filming on Calton Road and there will be some stop/go traffic management signs in place to allow the film vehicles in and out. Four police officers from Police Scotland will be on duty there as well as an officer from British Transport Police.

