After a two-year delay, Forth Children’s Theatre is proud to present their new production of Lionel Bart’s hit musical ‘Oliver!’.

The theatre was established in 1979 with the aim of encouraging interest and active participation in theatre and drama among young people. They put on two stage shows a year, Easter and Fringe shows, and regularly play to sell out houses. They have won a host of Capital Awards and ENDAs

Based on the Charles Dickens novel, ‘Oliver!’ is a well known story following the 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist as he falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin.

This production of ‘Oliver!’ really does come with a twist, with both Oliver and Dodger being played by fantastically talented young female performers. Oliver Twist is played by Martha Broderick and Isla Swain, with the Artful Dodger being played by Honor Llewellin and Orla Harrison. Mhairi Smith plays the lovely Nancy, Joe Tulloch terrifies audiences as Bill Sykes/Mr Sowerberry, Corin Wake dazzles as Fagin/Noah/Mr Brownlow, Bobby Duncan (Dance Captain) plays the notorious Mr Bumble, Emma Swain as Bett, Kaitlyn Frew (Dance Captain) plays the stern Mrs Sowerberry, Jenna Masson plays Charlotte/Maid and Erin Munro steps into the role of Widow Corney.

Lewis C. Baird directs this production, with choreography from Taylor Doig, vocal coaching from Erin Munro and piano accompaniment from Eric Smith.

Lewis had this to say about FCT’s new production of ‘Oliver!’:

“Working with this fantastic cast has been an utter treat. ‘Oliver!’ is an iconic musical and we have been working very hard since January to bring you something very special to celebrate the return of Forth Children’s Theatre after a two-year absence.”

Forth Children’s Theatre’s production of ‘Oliver!’ runs from Wednesday 20th April till Saturday 23rd April at The Tabernacle (41-42 Inverleith Gardens, EH3 5PR⁠). Performances begin at 19:30 with a matinee performance on 23/04/22.

Tickets Cost:

£15 – Adult

£10 – Concession

For tickets click the link below:

