Do you have baby items clogging up your attics and garages?

Some expensive buys for the smallest ones in the house are little used and simply too good to throw away. And the problem is not restricted to parents – there are grandparents who are hoarding spare buggies and high chairs in case they may be needed again.

Kenneth Bell, one of the founders of myTOT, explained: “It became clear to me when I looked at my own mum’s house just how much baby and toddler equipment she was storing there. It was worth thousands of pounds. She needed the room and we no longer needed the stuff she was keeping ‘just in case’.”

“Using our app she has been able to offload the good-as-new items for someone else to enjoy. If you have any baby things which are too good to throw away, then myTOT would like you to register with them. You can earn some cash while having a spring clean.”

myTOT is a parent-powered marketplace where users can buy and sell quality second hand, handmade and unique children’s goods.

