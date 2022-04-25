Musician James Lindsay is an award-winning composer and instrumentalist who pushes the boundaries of Scottish folk, contemporary jazz, and experimental rock music. His writing seamlessly blends diverse styles, merging traditional instrumentation and tune forms with contemporary harmony, abstract rhythm, and the freedom of improvisation.

James Lindsay by Elly Lucas

In addition to his solo work James plays double bass full time with Scottish contemporary-folk band Breabach and as a session artist has appeared on dozens of recordings and stages alongside artists such as Julie Fowlis, Staran, Blue Rose Code, Ross Ainslie, Kate Rusby, Hamish Napier, and Brian Molley.

His latest solo release, ‘Torus’, continues his trajectory of experimentation in folk music, taking a kaleidoscopic look at contemporary instrumental Scottish Folk; the tunes are by times intense and expansive, darkly atmospheric and up-lifting.

Produced by Euan Burton (Kris Drever/Siobhan Miller/Seafarers), mastered by Alan Douches (Dillinger Escape Plan/Anaïs Mitchell) and featuring an ensemble of his favourite musical collaborators, ‘Torus’ is an exploration of the flows which connect us to our world, and a reminder that change is our only constant.

A year since the album launched, James brings together a group of some of the most in-demand, cross-genre musicians from across Scotland’s musical spectrum to perform the music of ‘Torus’ in front of a live audience for the very first time. Featuring John Lowrie (Keyboards), Ben MacDonald (Guitar), Scott Mackay (Drums), Jack Smedley (Fiddle) and Norman Willmore (Saxophone).

Dates and venues

7/04/22 Glasgow, CCA 432presents.com

28/04/22 Aberdeen, The Blue Lamp jazzatthebluelamp.com

29/04/22 Edinburgh, Assembly Roxy assemblyfestival.com/roxy

