Police Scotland road policing officers have appealed for information following a one car fatal road crash on the A70 near Balerno.

The incident happened around 7.05am on Saturday, 16 April, and involved a black VW Passat.



Emergency services attended and the driver, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware.

Sergeant Nicola Young said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0771 of Saturday 16 April 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...