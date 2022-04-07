Name – Richard Lucas

Political Party – Scottish Family Party

Ward – Colinton/Fairmilehead

About you

I have lived in Colinton for over 25 years, teaching at Merchiston Castle School for most of that time. For the last three years I have worked full time as Leader of the Scottish Family Party, helping build up the party as it becomes a significant force in Scottish politics.

Your policies

I want to listen to local opinion instead of merely imposing policies from above. I also want to bring positive change in schools by enabling them to reject much of the harmful guidance issues from the Government.

For example, we would reject The Scottish Government’s vulgar, trivialising and amoral sex education resources and their guidance that schools can teach transgender ideology and then keep a pupil’s gender change secret from parents.

The SFP will always stand for its core principles of promoting marriage as the best foundation for stable family life and protecting the lives of unborn children.

This is the first time we have stood candidates in a council election.

What is the thing not many people know about you?

I am an amateur magician.

