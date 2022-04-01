Name and age: Mhairi Munro-Brian

Political Party: Scottish Labour Party

Ward: Inverleith

My story:

I was born and brought up in Edinburgh and attended Craigmount High School. I live in Edinburgh with my husband, James, young daughter, Ada, and rescue dog, Jock, whom we rehomed locally from the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. I currently work as a Chemist for a whisky distillery where I am the GMB Union Health & Safety rep which, to the best of my knowledge, is the first time a woman has held that position in my workplace. In my union rep capacity, I champion workers’ rights and advocate women’s equality in my workplace which is a very industrial and male dominated environment. I have a First Class Honours degree in Forensic Science and a published academic paper in the forensic science journal, Science & Justice.

I am a member of Greenpeace and Amnesty International. I have previously worked as an Analytical Scientist and Screening Scientist for a Contract Research Organisation. I love the arts in Edinburgh and even spent a summer working at Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe and another summer working for the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Main issues I will campaign on as a party and personally:

Party-wide issues will include:

Campaigning for full and fair funding from the SNP-led Scottish Government for the City of Edinburgh Council which is the worst funded council per capita in the whole of Scotland

Addressing the local effects of climate change and putting forward bold plans to help the City achieve it’s net-zero by 2030 target, such as increasing spending for active travel to 15% of the Transport budget; speed up transition to electric buses; reduce reliance on fossil fuels by rolling out further solar installations on Council-owned properties and using only suppliers of electricity from 100% renewable sources in Council buildings. This is also a very important issue to me and something I will be campaigning on personally.

Improving employment terms and conditions for carers including an immediate pay rise to at least £15/hour

Issues I will campaign on personally will include:

Upgrading of parks and green spaces. Inverleith Park needs permanent, good quality, accessible public toilets and baby changing facilities as well as play park upgrades. I am a member of Friends of Inverleith Park and would work with them to further improve the Park.

Investment in local shopping areas. For too long the shopping area in Drylaw has been neglected by the Council. This needs to change. I would work closely with local businesses to improve the shopping centre and ensure the public areas are well maintained.

Addressing the local effects of climate change. Severe flooding in the ward has caused huge distress and needs to be properly dealt with. Edinburgh Labour has bold plans to help the City achieve the net zero by 2030 target and will create jobs whilst doing so.

What do you consider to be your or your party’s achievements or legacy during the last council session?

The tram network being extended down to Newhaven is another great step forward for getting around our city in a more environmentally friendly, speedy and accessible way and I think it is a huge achievement that will benefit Edinburgh residents for generations to come. It is a lasting legacy that will stand the test of time.



What is the thing that few people would know about you?

I can speak conversational Spanish after spending nine months in Latin America.

Mhairi Munro-Brian, Labour candidate. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...