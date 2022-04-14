Name – Alan Beal

Political Party – Liberal Democrats

Ward – Corstorphine/Murrayfield

What is your story?

I’m an Energy/Housing Consultant working across Scotland and the UK. I’m keen on reducing our environmental impact, increasing efficiency and improving social justice. So, I’ve worked for a fuel poverty charity, as a low carbon consultant, written energy modelling software and even lived in an emergency night shelter.

I’ve run an energy advice centre and also a business for over a decade. I have a science degree and completed a Masters in Environmental Management over 25 years ago.

I’ve lived with my family in Corstorphine Murrayfield for 10 years, so I experience daily the issues in the Ward and see how it has been neglected -for example at Roseburn.

What will you campaign on?

We as a party think that the SNP/Labour council should be getting the basics right – like fixing roads and pavements, like listening to local residents rather than imposing restrictions on them. I also want proper funding for education. I want to see poverty reduced and a more sustainable city. We LibDems would be a listening Council, and in opposition would hold the administration to account.

I think that I would be a hard-working councillor all year, not just at election time.

I’ve been attending community councils since the autumn, and speaking to people in the ward almost every week since I was selected. I think that I would bring deep and broad experience across a range of issues, from business to environmental issues; from working with the fuel poor to systems analysis.

Liberal Democrat photo call on Calton Hill with some local candidates and Alex Cole Hamilton PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...