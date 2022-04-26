The council’s Culture and Communities Committee has decided to defer hearing any report on the future of Custom House in Leith to allow time for public consultation.

The council was asked to follow officers’ recommendations that A-listed Custom House would become a mixed use community and creative hub over the next three years as detailed in a study compiled by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT).

Local councillors expressed disquiet about this plan. Cllr Gordon Munro said he found it disappointing that having used £650,000 of the Common Good Fund to buy the building and lease it back to SHBT that there would be little room for a Museum for Leith. He said this was the main reason for the purchase, and he wanted time for the local community to have their say on the future of this important building.

The option which officers recommended is estimated would cost £15 million, to cover all repairs, improved access improved services, a heritage display and public real works outside, would build on the current “meanwhile” uses led by SHBT.

This would include studios and workshops for the creative and business communities. At present there is a shortfall of £6 million with a real risk that funding might not be possible in the current climate. The study also considered a phased approach which still leaves a shortfall of £659,028, although that might be covered by savings or a long term loan.

SHBT says that a single use for the building – such as a museum – would not be sustainable, particularly as most museums are set up on a free to enter basis. Income generation from other uses is therefore key to any of SHBT’s plans. The future of Custom House has been the subject of discussion since the National Museum of Scotland vacated the building in 2009.

Cllr Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith asked the council to allow further community consultation and that local community councils are involved in that with a view to taking a decision at a later date. Previous consultation in 2019 and 2020 only involved stakeholders, but not locals.

Following the meeting Cllr Booth said: “I’m glad that the council has decided not to make a decision on the future of Custom House today, but instead to carry out further public consultation on the recommendations. I’ve been contacted by a number of constituents over the last few days who are really concerned at the lack of consultation on these proposals, which were published for the first time last week.

“Since the Custom House belongs to the people, not the council – it was purchased using the Common Good Fund – it is surely right that the people have a say over its future? I look forward to engaging in that conversation, and ensuring that everyone has the chance to input into discussions over the building’s future.”

Cllr Munro said: “This is a shot across the bows. Council officers and SHBT have found out once again that the people of Leith will fight for what is theirs. Our history proves it, and we want a museum to display it.”

Following the completion of a new collections facility in Granton, the National Museum of Scotland planned to sell off the building for redevelopment in 2015. But SHBT stepped in. The City of Edinburgh Council purchased the building and then leased it to SHBT who have a record of dealing with historic buildings such as the Riddle’s Court building on the Royal Mile which was a £6.2 million renovation project. Initial repairs, funded by the council, have enabled the building to be opened up to the public and used for a variety of meanwhile purposes whilst SHBT develops plans for its long-term future.

The matter will now be discussed at a later time by a new committee after the new council is elected on 5 May.

