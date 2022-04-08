Scottish international Andrew McConnell is set to make a welcome return for men’s Premiership pace-setters Western as they travel to Titwood to square-up to Glasgow rivals Clydesdale on Saturday (15.00).

However, they could be minus another of their top strikers, Jonny Christie, who faces a late fitness test. The experienced sniper has been in superb form for the Auchenhowie men this season and will be missed if he failed to make it.

Gavin Sommerville, Western’s long-serving goalkeeper, will be disappointed if 38-year-old Christie is sidelined but said that the return of McConnell after a two-week absence would bolster their attacking options.

He expects an open, attacking game and he believes both sides will “have a real go” after drawing their last league meeting 3-3 after Western led 3-0, Clydesdale’s leveller coming in the dying minutes.

The former Scottish international goalkeeper said: “Clydesdale have an exciting, young side with plenty of threats. They’re well coached and play a high pressing game.”



Western defend their 18-game unbeaten run and the fact that it is a derby game with a lot on the line increases its importance. Sommerville said: “We’ve approached every game this season in a professional manner and Saturday will be no different. We have an excellent record so will go into the game aware of the threat but confident we can win.”

Grange entertain Dunfermline Carnegie at noon at Fettes College and stand-in captain Alan Johnston said that they can’t worry about what Western will do and added: “We have to concentrate on ourselves and we need to win to keep pressure on Western.”

PICTURE: Action from Grange v Clydesdale last weekend at Fettes

Like this: Like Loading...