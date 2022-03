The Edinburgh Ukrainian Club on Royal Terrace has put out a call for volunteers to help anytime between 11am and 7pm on Friday. If you can help then you are invited to turn up at the club at the east end.

The main jobs will be to load up vans to transport the goods which they have received as donations to take those to temporary storage. They also need help sorting through the donations.

The BBC featured the club in their bulletins on Reporting Scotland on Thursday.

