SCOTTISH ARTISTS FOR UKRAINE will stage a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 9 March, outside the Russian Consulate, Melville Street at noon.





Dear Friends

As Putin’s brutal invasion, and the humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine continue to unfold, it becomes ever more difficult to watch from afar. We, as small group of artists from Scotland, felt that it was important to come together to show our solidarity with the artists and people of Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian people value culture deeply. We want to use culture to shame the Russian Government; to express solidarity with our colleagues in Ukraine, and in particular those in Edinburgh’s twin city of Kyiv; and to show support for dissident Russian artists who have had the courage to stand in public against Putin’s war.

The plan is for us to protest outside the Russian Consulate on Melville Street in Edinburgh on the 9th of March at 12- 1 pm. We want to use the power of art (music, song, readings and visuals) to send a strong message of communal support from Scottish artists to Ukraine. We want your presence and need your help.

What can you do?

· First and foremost simply be there on 9 March, with flags, with visuals, with your strong voice.

· Wear or bring something Yellow or Blue

· Encourage everyone you know in your networks to be there. The greater the crowd the stronger the message.

· If you can offer a specific input in organising, communicating or performing (visual, song, music, performance) then please get in touch.

We are on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/events/1671147123237234

Thank you.

David Greig. Nicola McCartney, Matthew Zajac, Jan-Bert Van Den Berg, Penny Stone, Harriet Mould

Like this: Like Loading...