Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce have a final shortlist for the Chamber Business Awards 2022 and there are finalists for ten different categories.



The winners will announced at the Brunton, Musselburgh (picture courtesy of Nigel Duncan Media) on Wednesday, March 30 and the number of entries have exceeded expectations.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive of Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, congratulated businesses who have made it through to the final.



She said the number of entries was a pleasant surprise and they were of tremendous quality, a testament, she claimed, to the strength of the Midlothian & East Lothian business community.



Tickets to the awards ceremony and dinner are now available





