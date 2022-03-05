Glasgow Clan beat Scottish rivals Fife Flyers 5-2 to extend their winning run to three games and boost their Premier Sports Elite League play-off hopes.



A double from Guillaume Gauthier and singles from Mitch Jones and Braylon Shmyr saw Clan power to a 4-0 lead after 42 minutes.



Carson Stadnyk pulled one back to Fife after 43 minutes but Colton Yellow Horn made sure with a fifth before skipper Matthew Carter (pictured) netted a consolation second for the visitors.



Ice cool Swedish winger Seb Bengtsson slotted the game-winner as lowly Dundee Stars claimed a shock 5-4 win over long-time league pace-setters Sheffield Steelers in Yorkshire after the sides had been locked at 4-4 at the end of regulation time and sudden death overtime.



Elite League: Glasgow Clan 5, Fife Flyers 2; Sheffield Steelers 4, Dundee Stars 5 (after shootout)

