Scotland Connected completed its tour of the nation’s communities on Sunday as it visited the heart of Edinburgh on Census Day, 20 March 2022.

Created by the Edinburgh-based artist, Pilar Garcia de Leaniz, the artwork represents the fabric of Scotland, its people and the role of the census, an official count of everyone in Scotland which is used to plan vital public services and inform investment in areas such as education.

Households across Edinburgh should have now received a letter with how to participate in the census. The census is a unique count of everyone in Scotland; it is used to plan vital public services and inform investment in areas such as education, transport, health and social care.

Pictured: India Winston and Lauren Boland ‘Scotland Connected’, a large-scale artwork created to mark Scotland’s Census. The 4 metre by 2 metre artwork visited Edinburgh on Sunday where locals coloured in sections and found out more information about filling in the census.

For the first time it is anticipated that the majority of census responses will be made online, with paper questionnaires available for those who wish to use them.

For more information and to complete the census online, visit census.gov.scot

