The Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society (EHRSS) will return to the Queen’s Hall next month to present another varied programme of traditional Scottish fiddle music.

The evening will feature the orchestra, under the baton of well-known Scottish fiddle-player Yla Steven BEM, playing a selection of marches, strathspeys, reels, jigs and hauntingly beautiful slow airs. The orchestra currently has around fifty members with a wide age range from teens to eighties.

In addition, EHRSS welcomes back the renowned Scottish mezzo soprano Colette Ruddy who has delighted audiences the length and breadth of the country with her glorious renditions of Scottish songs.

Founded in 1881, EHRSS was the first society of its type, set up to promote and preserve the traditional style of fiddle-playing. Its members proudly continue that tradition in the 21st century. As a result of the pandemic they were forced to cancel all their concerts for the last two years. However, in 2019, the orchestra performed in various venues around the country with concerts in Blackford, Perthshire, at the Balerno Music Festival and at the Stirling Bridge International Arts Festival. There was also a St Andrew’s Night Concert in Edinburgh, several conference and community events as well as their Annual Concert in the Queen’s Hall.

They will be delighted to perform again before a live audience, and very much hope that you will join them on 12 March.

The Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society annual concert at Queen’s Hall : 12 March @ 7:30 PM

