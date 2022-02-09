Stephen Jardine, host of BBC Scotland’s Debate Night, invites you to join him when the show airs in Edinburgh on 23 February.

He said: “We are excited to announce that Debate Night is looking for people across Scotland to join the studio audience.

“We are visiting cities around the country over the next few weeks and would love to see locals there on one of the evenings.”

How do I apply for studio tickets?

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’, then select a location near you. Filling out our online application only takes two minutes!

Why be part of the audience?

Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!

Previous episodes of Debate Night are available to watch via BBC iPlayer: www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight.

